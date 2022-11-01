Dem judge backs GOP candidate
I strongly support Judge Sam Limentato, a Republican, for Champaign County circuit judge.
I am a lifelong Democrat, but I believe judges should be selected based solely on qualifications.
Limentato was selected in a merit-based process two years ago by a Democratic-majority Illinois Supreme Court. He has done an excellent job in his administration of family court, as evidenced by his extremely high bar poll ratings.
I had the honor of serving as our family-court judge for 16 years and certainly understand the type of person necessary to deal with the highly emotional and sensitive nature of family issues, particularly with regard to the custody of children.
Limentato treats everyone fairly, is of the highest integrity, and will continue to apply the laws of our state. Please join me in keeping Limentato, one of the finest judges in the state, on our local bench.
ARNOLD BLOCKMAN
Champaign