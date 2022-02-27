Demand end to Russia hypocrisy
Saber-rattling at Russia and weaponizing Ukraine is a potentially world-ending example of how hypocritical the U.S. establishment is.
When Russia moves troops inside its own borders, that’s aggressive. But somehow it isn’t aggressive when the U.S. and Britain ship tons of weapons to Ukraine, far from U.S. and U.K. borders.
Meanwhile, a U.S.-dominated military alliance (NATO) moves steadily eastward through Poland, Lithuania, Estonia and so on, possibly into Ukraine on Russia’s doorstep, also not aggressive.
Apparently, Russia’s legitimacy is limited even within its borders, while U.S. authority extends worldwide regardless of borders.
And when Russia complains about U.S. nukes all over Europe, aimed at Russia, that’s silly. But the idea of Soviet missiles in Cuba in 1962 was enough to risk ending the world over.
We are reminded of Russian aggression in annexing its former territory Crimea, even though polls still show Crimeans want to be part of Russia. We are not reminded that the U.S. had supported an anti-Russian coup in Ukraine, including Ukrainian Nazis wearing swastikas and attacking the Roma ethnic minority. The U.S. used deadly force to support Kosovo leaving Serbia but imposed broad sanctions on Crimea for leaving Ukraine.
This aggressive hypocrisy has the potential to end the world in a nuclear nightmare sparked in Ukraine, as in World War I, but far worse. It must be stopped. We must stop it. We must demand an end to it, while we still can.
RICKY BALDWIN
Urbana