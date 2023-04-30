We are writing in response to the claim made in the April 23 News-Gazette editorial that the closure of University Rehab Center of C-U is a result of reduced demand for nursing home beds in our area.
We moved our mother from Ohio to Illinois in June 2022 hoping to have her in Champaign-Urbana to be close to us. Last spring we spent weeks visiting nursing home facilities in CU and the outlying area.
Much to our dismay we found no facility that offered satisfactory care either because staffing was inadequate and/or the physical structure was lacking. (We needed skilled nursing care and a facility that accepted Medicaid.)
We were especially disappointed by the response we received from University Rehab Center of C-U. We had visited it often years ago when it was the Champaign County Nursing Home and were pleased with the care provided.
We tried on three different occasions to make an appointment to visit University Rehab Center of C-U, leaving a message each time about the reason for our call. We never received a return call. It appeared to us that University Rehab Center of C-U was not interested in filling their beds.
Fortunately, we found a wonderful facility in Gifford with compassionate and competent staff as well as a comfortable and attractive facility.
Securing quality nursing home care for our mother is well worth the 30-minute drive to Gifford, but we are saddened and appalled that such care is not offered in Champaign-Urbana.
PEGGY PATTEN
TODD KINNEY
Urbana