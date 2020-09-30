Democracy on fine display locally
It is easy to lose faith in the government, given President Donald Trump’s dereliction of duty to fight COVID-19.
He has callously sacrificed thousands of Americans — 200,000 have died unnecessarily so far — to peddle a deceitful narrative that the epidemic is under control to favor his re-election.
Faith returns when we look around us, amazed by the service of police, fire, health professionals, teachers, food workers and many others who go about their business at great risk to themselves for our benefit.
Kudos, too, to the University of Illinois for a model COVID-19 testing program.
It scaled to a national level, it would have saved many of the thousands abandoned by the Trump administration.
As a member of the review committee overseeing the progress made to rebuild the school infrastructure of the Champaign school district, I have been privileged to witness nothing less than an exciting transformation of that infrastructure to prepare our children for a demanding future.
Those who voted for the school-bond issue deserve a pat on the back, too.
Visit Dr. Howard Elementary on University Avenue to see your taxes at work.
This stunning progress is owed to the selfless leadership of the school board, led by Amy Armstrong, and the creative professionalism of Elizabeth Stegmeier, who orchestrates the complex work that is necessary to complete this formidable undertaking.
Democracy lives and breathes locally in spite of a president and Congress, notably the Republican-led Senate, that have gone AWOL.
EDWARD KOLODZIEJ
Champaign