Democrats excel at blame shifting
Democratic leaders are malicious blame-shifters on issues about race.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is one of the more despicable empty-suit liars of the lot given her recent anti-Republican rants in direct response to the increased levels of murderous violence in Chicago on her watch.
The Democratic Party has never truly repented of its racist roots. Its increasingly corrupt leaders blame Republicans and conservatives (who are all “White supremacists” in their warped view) for what Democrats have done since their first sedition in 1861.
Democrats also founded and populated the KKK, authored Jim Crow laws, imposed segregation in Southern states, mandated Japanese internment camps, and enthusiastically supported the abortion industry, which, per capita, has slaughtered four times as many unborn Black babies than White/Brown/Asian babies combined.
There’s your real genocidal racism, America.
Planned Parenthood is unquestionably a respected icon of increasingly militant Democrats. Its founder, Margaret Sanger, was a virulent bigot who also authored the “Negro Project,” a how-to guide to reduce the number of “social undesirables.” Little wonder Margaret Sanger and German Professor Eugen Fischer — an Aryan race-hustler and subsequent Nazi — became international colleagues after he spoke at Sanger’s first international “family planning” convention.
Who is looting, torching, assaulting the police and giving the middle finger to America if it isn’t “woke” Marxist leftists and spittle-spewing “liberal” Democrats?
It sure isn’t Black or White Republicans, Libertarians or American conservatives, despite the twisted, lunatic claims of Democratic-socialist propagandists and their media apologists.
Henry Seiter Jr.
Urbana