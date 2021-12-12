Democrats must be stopped
The Biden-Harris regime and Democrat-Communists are implementing the contemptible Clowerd-Piven strategy to destroy America and capitalism.
The strategy begins by overloading the welfare system with Biden’s refusal to secure America’s southern border, inviting illegal invaders, criminals, drug and human traffickers, and terrorists into America, allocating welfare benefits to illegal invaders while covertly dispersing them throughout America.
Step 2 is to promote division and chaos throughout the country. The Democrat-Communists started with Black Lives Matter and Antifa rioting, burning, looting, devastating businesses and law enforcement throughout America’s cities, annihilating the justice system with “no-cash bail,” releasing “hard-core” career criminals with minimal or no punishment, instilling the distorted belief that stealing and destruction are a “protest right” and merely “reparations” for America’s evils.
Next will be attempts to “control” chaos they produced via “government regulations,” “mandates” and fear. With leniency of criminal activity and so many “guns on the street,” they profess “guns are the problem,” not the criminal activity they espouse, while working to ban all firearm ownership, refusing to concede that law-abiding citizens can safely own and use firearms as they have for over two centuries.
We must regain control of Congress next year and take our country back to law and order, prosperity and civility! Take back the House of Representatives, investigate/indict Biden corrupt-o-crats, impeach the demented village idiot occupying the People’s House for treasonous behavior.
Make the Constitution’s words embody what they assert, and may God Bless America!
DAVID MARTIN
Urbana