Dems’ policies are disastrous
Enough is enough! This president and elected Democrats are doing everything they can to destroy America. They don’t care about America or its people — they care about one thing, and that is power and keeping it.
They opened our southern border, and illegal immigrants are pouring into the country, many with drugs and COVID-19. They don’t screen them for COVID-19 and they are now secretly flying these illegals, mostly young men, all over the country and into your neighborhoods.
U.S. Rep. AlexandraOcasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is so disillusioned, she wants to eliminate our Border Patrol service. Fentanyl is pouring over this open border and killing Americans in large numbers.
Policies of this administration have caused the highest inflation in over 40 years. People’s grocery dollars are buying much less than a year ago. “Free” money allowed millions of people to quit work and caused supply-chain issues and inflation. And Democrats want to cause more inflation and fiscal irresponsibility with their socialist Build Back Better bill.
The Biden administration’s energy policies have caused gasoline prices to increase 40 percent in one year! How’s that on your wallet?
Their anti-police policies have caused an explosion of violent crime in our cities.
His foreign policy is even more disastrous! His atrocious withdrawal from Afghanistan left 13 military members needlessly dead, and thousands of Americans were left behind. Russia will soon take advantage of Biden’s weakness and invade Ukraine.
Can you imagine Americans being left behind in a foreign country? It’s unconscionable and unfathomable.
JOHN TALBOT
Champaign