As a social service provider, I have heard lots of stories over the years about local judges and how they treat pro se litigants — people who can’t afford a lawyer and have to represent themselves when being sued or when they need to file suit.
We need judges who know the law and follow it and who treat every person equally regardless of economic status, educational level or race.
I have known and worked with Ruth Wyman for 25 years and am confident that she has the dedication, knowledge and temperament to be an excellent judge. As a housing counselor at the tenant union, as an Urbana city council member, and as an active member of community organizations, Wyman has not only been thorough, honest and hardworking, she has consistently demonstrated incredible patience with people in challenging situations.
Wyman has devoted a significant amount of her time providing free representation to people who cannot afford a lawyer. She received the Champaign County Bar Association’s Pro Bono Attorney of the Year award, the Sixth Judicial Circuit community award for pro bono work and the C-U Immigration Forum Business Leadership award for expanding legal representation for immigrants.
I urge voters to select Wyman for circuit judge in the upcoming Democratic primary.
ESTHER PATT
Urbana