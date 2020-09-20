Dems are not worthy of support
Why would anyone would vote for a Democrat these days?
Democrat leadership has endorsed riots and looting and has opposed law and order at every turn. Remember former Attorney General Eric Holder and his “kick ’em when they’re down” comment? Remember Rep. Maxine Waters telling people to get in Republicans’ faces (attack them) in stores and gas stations?
It’s happening all over, especially in ultra-liberal cities like Portland, Ore., and Seattle. Three people died as a consequence of the Capitol Hill Organized Protest in Seattle. U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., was shot at a baseball game and almost died.
Is that the America that readers want? Anarchy and chaos? People beating up and killing each other?
I expect my public officials to keep my country and community safe and secure under the rule of law.
Furthermore, Democrat leadership in this country blatantly lie, cheat for personal gain and steal, while the mainstream media (CNN/MSNBC and others) let them get away with it.
Lest we forget, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., repeatedly lied to the American public when he claimed proof that President Donald Trump colluded with the Russians during the investigation. Not once did he provide any proof.
U.S. Sens. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., lied when they knowingly brought false witnesses, including Christine Blasey Ford, against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. These were absolutely despicable actions.
It also was the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton who colluded with British spy Christopher Steele, who produced the now-discredited Steele dossier.
JON TALBOT
Champaign