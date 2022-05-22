Oh boy, David Martin (April 22 Letter to the Editor) “cannot abide liars?” He even quotes scripture, to make his feelings sacrosanct? I’ll settle for Charlie Sykes’ “‘We know they’re lying, they know they’re lying [i.e., most GOPers], they know that we know they’re lying, we know that they know that we know they’re lying, but they still lie.’” — attributed to Alexander Solzhenitsyn (but that’s probably a lie).
Martin cries “activist FBI,” “antifa ‘instigators’” and “detestable Marxist ‘media,’” oh my, are “maliciously malign[ing] Donald Trump” and “disparage[ing] the former president and especially his supporters.” My goodness, Trump and his supporters do all that to themselves, self-styled patriots that they are. Why no evidence, Mr. Martin, et al? Why indeed, when lie, lie and lie again seems to them just fine? Or is the problem willful or even genetic cognitive degeneracy?
I get it. We Democrats have voted majorities for five corporatist presidents in the last 30 years (Al Gore and Hillary Clinton won the popular vote, too). But at least they believed in some form of limited democracy and strove to help all types of people.
By contrast, knowing they have squandered legitimacy, GOPers since Reagan bray at phantoms in the hope of what? Owning the Libs? Having turned a blind eye to truth, Republicans are turning their backs on democracy. The transition will be completed in a little over two years, if we let them. We will all then be “Hungry for Democracy,” but at least Tucker Carlson bequeaths us tanned naughty bits.
ERIC VIMR
Savoy