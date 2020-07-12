Dems complicit in race woes
Using liberals’ own cancel-culture “logic,” the Democratic Party itself must be canceled. Unfortunately, “woke” liberals/leftists invariably prove to be double-standard hypocrites.
Democrats self-righteously ignore the fact Officer Derek Chauvin (who maliciously murdered George Floyd) was a blue union bad cop in a blue city with a Democrat police chief, Democrat mayor, Democrat city council in a blue state with a Democrat Attorney General and Democratic Governor. Democratic leaders also became limp-wristed apologists for subsequent riots, arson, looting and murder when they invariably spoke of “mostly peaceful protests.”
The ongoing Black-on-Black slaughter in Democratic strongholds is the result of decades worth of White-privileged Democratic leaders’ unplumbed incompetence, broken promises, pandering and infantilizing race-hustling. Democrats’ partisan blame-shifting proves they still remain unrepentant for the evil their party has long visited upon African Americans.
Previously embracing the pagan belief of “collective guilt” and now “cancel culture,” the Democratic Party stands self-condemned because white Democrats like General Nathan Bedford Forrest founded and populated the KKK.
White-privileged Democrats also authored Jim Crow laws, institutionalized segregation and internment camps. That same evil spirit lives on in Democrats’ partisan defense of their inner-city welfare and political plantations across America that groomed a voting bloc steeped in a cynical and angry Republican-hating ignorance.
Just as Confederate-Democrat statues are being pulled down, the Democratic Party must be pulled down and thrown on the ash-heap of history for its self-evident racist history and its current despicable practice of systematic race-hustling to further divide America.
HENRY SEITER JR.
Urbana