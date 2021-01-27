Dems correct to go after Trump
During quarantine, one highlight was how my sister and I would very closely follow the opinion page in The News-Gazette as the tumultuous events of this spring and summer unfolded.
At the time, we merely shook our heads in incredulity at the ridiculousness of some viewpoints we saw, and I won’t lie — growing up in a liberal household and bubble of friends, there was a very distinct bias involved in which opinions we’d applaud and which we’d scorn.
I won’t focus on the events, but I will say this: To those members of the Black community who peacefully protested for their lives, I am so sorry for the egregious (but not shocking) double standard that the entire country is seeing right now.
Which brings me to my point: I have read far too many viewpoints making statements such as “I’m voting for Trump because I fear [Hillary/Biden] more,” “Donald Trump has fully shown he deserves a second term” and “Democrats have been out for Trump since the moment he took office.” That last statement isn’t false, and what we witnessed at the Capitol is exactly why.
To those who supported the president’s election, I understand your rhetoric, and I hope you see your grave error, but to those who continued to defend him through four years of proven lies and human-rights violations, you have enabled the senseless attack on our democracy. Please do not stop at denouncing the insurrection until you have denounced the man responsible.
JONAH HERZOG
Champaign