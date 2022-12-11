Dems deserve congratulations
Congratulations to the Democrats on their win and stopping the red wave from happening.
I am amazed at how many “church people” applauded or helped this victory. That help may have come in the form of votes or by “sitting out the election,” not wanting to take sides.
As I read the scripture, one prevailing theme throughout history has been God’s hatred of child sacrifice, no matter how it is excused or the names given it. His wrath and subsequent judgment have always been certain and unpleasant, to say the least.
With all the distractions like pandemic misinformation, runaway inflation, corrupted laptops, peaceful riots, insurrections, accusations of election theft and searches for missing archives, make no mistake about it, this election was about the “lawful right to kill.”
I don’t believe God has changed his mind on this subject, so dire consequences for this nation’s depravity should come as no surprise.
DENNIS DETWEILER
Foosland