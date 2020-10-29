Dems didn’t divide the U.S.
It is hardly Democrats who divide America.
Who fomented birther conspiracy nonsense against President Obama starting in 2011 and is obsessed with trying to undo the Obama legacy?
Who sought election aid from foreign nations?
Who took the word of Vladimir Putin over the findings of U.S. intelligence services?
Donald J. Trump is who.
Anyone can be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.
But someone who promotes chaos in his own nation is never going to win it.
We’re not “tired of winning” — we’re tired of all the lying.
MARK SANDROCK
Champaign