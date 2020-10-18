Dems’ double standard shows
It’s interesting how people driven by pathological hatred often become the very thing they hate.
As local “pacifists” and Democratic hate-merchants prepare to vote for a certifiable warmonger named Joe “Bomb ’em” Biden, their self-serving cognitive dissonance shows them to be political cowards, not enlightened people of peace.
Their twisted hatred the last four years was the first clue regarding their indefensible hypocrisies made plain by their end-justifies-the-means lies supporting the “Trump-Russia collusion” sedition.
Despite the fact President Donald Trump has been nominated three separate times for the Nobel Peace Prize because of his efforts to bring peace to regions of the world that have only known war for generations, Democratic socialist apparatchiks are all in for warmonger Biden as a follow-on to their previous vote for Barack “Dronekiller” Obama who bombed more countries than any other president since FDR.
What blind hypocrites!
Locally, familial-entitled Democrat Betsy Londrigan’s refusal to unequivocally condemn the antifa cult clearly makes her complicit in the violence and race-hustling hate perpetrated by this equally fascist movement. Her silence is her complicity.
Also, Londrigan’s earlier claims of “believing all women” were simply bald-faced lies given her current support of hair-sniffing, woman-clutching (videos on YouTube) White-privileged Biden, despite Tara Reade and eight other women credibly claiming creepy Joe sexually assaulted or harassed them.
Primary contemporary corroborative evidences abound that “all-in” double-standard Democrats refuse to see.
There are none so blind or dangerous as those who refuse to see.
HENRY SEITER JR.
Urbana