“Whom the gods want to destroy, they first make insane.”
It used to be controversial to accuse Democrats of mainstreaming infanticide or wanting entitlements for open-borders illegal aliens or demanding the right of heinous murderers to vote from their prison cells ... but not anymore.
Still, it’s disturbing to watch leftist hate-merchants like Eric Vimr marinating in their self-made bubble of madness while attempting to pass off pathological hate and disinformation as truth. This is exactly what happens when one’s “news sources” consist of Stalinesque left-wing propaganda blog sites and disgracefully biased fake news outlets which be-clowned themselves for three years with the incredibly moronic Trump-Russia collusion hoax.
Still, not a single local Democrat has apologized for the party’s part in this historic kangaroo court sedition.
Little wonder liberal/leftist hypocrites bought it all because of their blind hate and partisan confirmation bias. It’s not surprising supposedly intelligent liberals and their surrogate national media apparatchiks blinded themselves to their own unethical descent into false narratives, unconstitutional lawlessness, and outright sedition while mindlessly regurgitating ridiculous conspiracy theories asserting President Trump had “colluded” with Putin/Russians.
More recently, abusive mind-reading Democratic liars duct-taped together an eighth-grade level Ukrainian impeachment farce that ignore core concepts of fairness — due process, the presumption of innocence, and evidentiary rules concerning hearsay evidence. Fortunately, moral and well-informed Senators and Americans saw through Democrats’ psychotic and evil attempts to railroad a duly-elected Republican president.
HENRY SEITER JR.
Urbana