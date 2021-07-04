Dems have run state for 20 years
Tom Kacich’s recent opinion piece seems to blame Republicans for the current pension crisis.
He claims that the problem was with people who were calling the shots over the past 50 years — mostly Republican governors, university presidents and the boards of the various state public pensions.
Kacich forgot about one important element in the equation. In the 30 years since 1992, the Democrats have controlled the House for 28 years. They have controlled the Senate since 2000. During that 20-year period, they have held the governorship for 12 years.
They have even had supermajorities in some of those years. Kacich cites one instance when Gov. Richard Oglivie, in 1971 — 50 years ago — failed to fund pensions to the tune of $10 million.
This is less than one one-hundredth of a percent of the unfunded liability he cites of $144 billion.
The point is that the responsibility for fixing the problems rests squarely on the shoulders of the Democrats and has for more than a decade. They asked for the job, and the voters gave it to them.
They have done nothing about it. It may be that it is insoluble.
It is because our government has not done its job. It doesn’t make any difference who is to blame. The fix is going to be painful to everybody — pensioners, taxpayers and politicians. Let’s quit pointing fingers and get to work.
MARK PETTY
Arcola