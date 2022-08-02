Dems must drop dirty tactics
Moderate voters should be appalled at the tens of millions of dollars that the Democratic party, Democratic candidates and left-leaning interest groups pumped into Trump-endorsed, extremist Republican primary campaigns this year.
Their goal was ingenious — to move the Republican party further right, reducing Republican odds in the general elections, while generating more strawman Republican office-holders who make crazy, off-putting statements.
The American people deserve better than this sort of childish, divisive scheming. We deserve both Republican and Democratic officeholders who can empathetically hold moderate, mainstream views that men and women on both sides of the aisle can embrace. Fostering divisive, party-line politics for cheap political gain is tearing our country apart, and Democratic voters need to demand that these antics come to an end.
PHIL FISCELLA
Urbana