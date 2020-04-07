For my whole life, I have never been ashamed to be an American. Until now. For the last three years I have watched while the Democrats, in a childish fit of pique, harry our awfully-elected president to the point of distraction.
In so doing, the Democrats have neglected to run the country, as they were elected to do and to the detriment of all.
Witness the current issue, which, absent the distraction of the witch-hunt “impeachment trial,” the machinery of our government would have likely detected and reacted in time. But no, the Democrats lost an election and acted like children. Now, in the midst of the COVID-19 crises, and instead devoting all their energies to defeating the COVID-19 menace, the Democrats convene yet another distracting circus show featuring Nancy Pelosi as the ringmaster and Adam Schiff as the clown.
Never, to my knowledge, has any party spent so much time and treasure for nothing except damaging America and the American people. Shame on the Democratic Party, and shame on those who vote Democrat.
GUSTAV SCHUPMANNMonticello