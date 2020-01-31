Despite claims by many (too many), Democrats are not seeking Donald Trump’s impeachment to overturn the 2016 election.
As much as they loathed him, Republicans didn’t seek Barack Obama’s impeachment because he defeated John McCain and Mitt Romney. Democrats didn’t seek George W. Bush’s impeachment because he defeated John Kerry and Al Gore. Republicans didn’t seek Bill Clinton’s impeachment because he defeated Bob Dole and George H.W. Bush. The defeated party did not seek to impeach Ronald Reagan, Jimmy Carter, Gerald Ford, Richard Nixon, Lyndon Johnson, John Kennedy, Dwight Eisenhower, Harry Truman, or any of the previous thirty-two presidents simply because the opposing candidate was elected.
The reasons for impeaching Clinton and Andrew Johnson relate to each president’s misdeeds while in office, not them winning elections.
The same holds true for Donald Trump and his actions as president. Whether Trump’s behavior merits removal from office can be debated. But demonstrable fact, mostly gathered from his own staff, appointees, allies, and operatives, confirms he did indeed commit the acts for which he is impeached.
To deny this is naive (to put it kindly), willfully ignorant (to put it realistically), or cult-like (to put it bluntly). Of course, Trump will never acknowledge wrongdoing. Note that even from his jail cell, former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich maintains he did nothing wrong, despite being impeached, removed from office and convicted on 17 charges.
Decide on your own, but please do so on fact, not denial.
TOM NAPIER
Champaign