Democrats too easy on Biden
Jim Dey’s May 21 column on local Democrats’ support of President Joe Biden made me wonder: Am I living on the same planet as these people?
Having voted for a good number of Democrats in my life, I can see the difference between today’s party and that of years past. Democrats these days are allegedly led by Biden, who reads the party mantra off a teleprompter.
Yet under the mantle of “the Biden Administration,” there is a record to consider. In less than two years:
- The American dollar, long the reserve currency in the world, is rapidly relinquishing that role — which means that the dollars in your wallet are worth far less day by day.
- America is involved in yet another hopeless foreign war, to the tune of hundreds of billions of American taxpayer dollars, in support of a Ukrainian leader who is corrupt by any measure. This follows the badly handled retreat from Afghanistan that left Americans either killed or abandoned.
- Biden family corruption, as revealed by Hunter Biden’s laptop, has illuminated years of the Biden family selling influence to foreign countries.
- While most Americans are struggling to pay rent and buy groceries, our southern border is wide open, allowing illegal immigrants free rein. Meanwhile, Biden insists the border is closed.
- The Democratic regime, in collusion with big media, is intent on censoring Americans and reducing their free speech.
Yet our local Dems, apparently, are happy with all this — or maybe they’re just delusional.
JOSEPH BAUERS
Champaign