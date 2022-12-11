Deny Carle’s request for funds
I am stunned to see Carle Foundation Hospital on the list of applicants to Urbana for funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.
The profit/nonprofit dance has been on for years with Carle; look at the profit line and salaries for upper-level management, and it’s clear that Carle profits off the back of its community.
Doctors flee because of untenable work demands. And Urbana residents know well that our tax bills bear the brunt of Carle’s clever dodging of contributing its fair share to city finances. Too many residents and low-income people suffer from excess and inept billing from Carle in every way.
I trust that the Urbana City Council will reject this request.
COPENHAVER
CUMPSTON
Urbana