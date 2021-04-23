Deportation
is off the table
Proclaim it loud and clear in Ludlow and everywhere else in English, Spanish and other languages: Puerto Ricans are American citizens and cannot be deported from the United States.
Someone in authority who is bilingual but not connected with either Ludlow or Rantoul Foods needs to contact the Puerto Ricans referenced in Debra Pressey’s excellent April 18 front-page article to determine if, in fact, they have been incorrectly led to think that they can be deported.
If that is so, we need to know who has been misleading them so we can publicly shame such people for this hate crime.
Thanks are due to The News-Gazette for publishing this article along with the excellent maps by Bill Brown.
ROBERT MICHAEL DOYLE
Champaign