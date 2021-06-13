Despite vaccine, still frightened
In a June 9 letter, Suluap Rice wrote that “If you are vaccinated and you trust the vaccine, then you should have no worries about getting COVID-19 from an unvaccinated person.”
I do trust the vaccine, which is why I got vaccinated as soon as I could. Despite being vaccinated, I still worry about getting COVID-19. The reason is that the vaccine is not 100 percent effective.
Consequently, there is a chance that an unvaccinated person who is infected with COVID-19 might spread it to me. And I, in turn, may spread it to my immunocompromised daughter. And because she is immunocompromised, the consequences of her becoming infected with COVID-19 could well be catastrophic.
Every time someone in central Illinois gets vaccinated, it reduces the likelihood of my daughter (and many other people) becoming infected with COVID-19 and dying. This is why I respectfully ask that everyone get vaccinated against COVID-19 if eligible to do so.
HOWARD
BERENBAUM
Urbana