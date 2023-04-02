Despondent over school shootings
I am angry after another mass shooting at an elementary school. When do we stop letting our children be killed?
When we as citizens stand up and tell our representatives, enough!
We know what will work. Not “thoughts and prayers.” This is our work, not God’s. Not arming teachers. Aren’t they supposed to teach our children? Not a police officer in every school every minute. How many officers would this take? Not arming every citizen. Would we know good guys from bad guys?
No, we citizens must insist on common sense: Universal background checks and mandatory waiting periods while the checks are done. Who needs a gun immediately? Ban assault rifles. They are only used to hunt people. Pass and enforce red-flag laws. No one who has committed a violent crime should have access to a gun. Hold gun owners responsible for securing their guns. Make them liable if their gun is used by someone else to commit a crime.
The Second Amendment begins, “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State.” In the 18th century, when we had no standing army, guns were kept in stockades where citizens gathered for mutual defense. The amendment does not guarantee that anyone can buy an AR-15 and shoot up a school more easily than getting a driver’s license.
We can and must control guns to stop the slaughter. Contact your representative today.
I wrote almost the same letter in May 2022. Nothing has changed. Just more dead.
ANNE KOPERA
Champaign