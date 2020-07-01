Devil is source of all hatred
The death of George Floyd was a horrific, terrible thing, especially so since his death came at the hands of police. They are supposed “to serve and protect” us.
It seems that most people aren’t aware of this. But people who hate aren’t of God. They are of the devil. Black Americans are a strong, resilient race of people who have suffered mightily throughout our history. Yet they have the strength to wake up each day and face the world.
Who or what gives them the strength to survive these things for so many years? My best guess is that God is with them. The Lord said that whatsoever you do unto the least of my brother, you do unto me. This makes me think that people who hate are in big trouble.
PAUL M. HAYES
Urbana