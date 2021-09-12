Diatribe was just inane
It’s curious how easily otherwise seemingly intelligent people can be sucked into stupid ideas. Case in point: The full-page pro-critical-race-theory diatribe in the Aug. 3 News-Gazette.
Any fool can cherry-pick dates and events in a country’s history that will paint a picture of pure evil. No country’s history is immune. And using that as a club to beat up a select group in that country based on the color of their skin, the very thing the cherry-pickers claim to condemn, blatantly ignoring the fact that none of these people were responsible for or were here for that history, is not just hypocritical, it’s stunningly inane.
Given human nature, racism exists and always will. What’s important is how a culture goes about ensuring its irrelevance in the fair and just conduct of civic affairs.
Americans have fought long and hard overcoming the evils of our past, not to mention of the world. And in the scheme of things, we’ve been wildly successful, leaving future generations with a constitution further guaranteeing the ideal of equal opportunity for all, regardless of race, color or creed.
Our history is just that — history. It should be taught and studied not to place blame, but to objectively learn what ought not be allowed to recur.
Critical race theory is nothing more than the evil their proponents claim to abhor. If it is to be taught, it should be taught only in the senior grades, and then only as a curiosity of the Marxist political mischief that it is.
R. STAN MARSH
Champaign