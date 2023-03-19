Did Elbonians nab Dilbert?
Poor Dilbert. I will dearly miss him. He was the only engineer in comic strips, and now he is gone. I can only assume that, while on a consulting mission to Elbonia, he mysteriously disappeared.
GERMAN GURFINKEL
Champaign
