Did president promote terrorism?
At President Donald Trump’s Oct. 17 rally in Muskegon, Mich., he demanded that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer loosen her state’s coronavirus restrictions. The crowd erupted into chants of “Lock her up.” Trump did not attempt to dissuade them, instead saying, “Lock them all up.”
This event occurred shortly after a failed attempt by some heavily armed members of a militia group to kidnap the governor.
Whitmer responded to Trump’s remarks saying, “His rhetoric has put me, my family, and other government officials’ lives in danger while we try to save the lives of our fellow Americans. It needs to stop.”
After the kidnapping attempt failed, someone raised the question, “Was this an act of terrorism?” Since the tragedy of 9/11, America has directed vast resources toward ending terrorism in our nation.
Defining terrorism has been a problem. The term is loaded with negative connotations. Terrorism generally refers to the use of violence and intimidation in pursuit of political objectives and also implies the killing and maiming of innocent people.
Our Defense Department defines terrorism as “The calculated use of violence or the threat of violence to inculcate fear; intended to coerce or to intimidate governments or societies in the pursuit of goals that are generally political, religious or ideological.” Under this specific definition, was the attempted kidnapping of the governor an act of terrorism? If it was, do we have a president who is promoting domestic terrorism? And if he is, should we “lock him up”?
MIKE WOODS
Champaign