As a subscriber and as someone who lived through the last vestiges of the Jim Crow South (Louisiana), I was appalled to view the April 28 editorial cartoon.
I accept the abysmal comments from readers, but this cartoon, portraying Gov. J.B. Pritzker as “The New George Wallace” with the cartoon bubble “Coronavirus Now! Coronavirus Tomorrow! Coronavirus Forever!” is an editorial choice that is beyond decency.
Comparing our governor to a man who virtually personified racism and apartheid in the mid-20th century, because he has made decisions to attempt to mitigate a pandemic, is one of the worst analogies I’ve ever seen.
I understand that this is downstate Illinois and that Pritzker is a wealthy heir from Chicago. But he is not worthy of being dragged through the sewer by comparing him with racist ’60s Gov. George C. Wallace of Alabama.
I don’t believe any of us are particularly fond of the shutdown of businesses and other institutions, but this indefensible cartoon that is not justified by a governor who may or may not have made the right choice and oversimplifies his motives and him as a person compelled me to comment.
Pritzker is far from perfect, but I do believe he is acting in the best interests of Illinois. History will judge him, as well as the president and governors of other states for their actions. This denigration is beneath this publication.
SARAH SAVAGE
Champaign