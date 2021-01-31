Didn’t ask the
right questions
As I read Tom Kacich’s Jan. 24 column regarding “loyal-to-the-end Trump supporter” Stephanie Holderfield, I wished he’d asked just a little more. Perhaps Kacich doesn’t realize that Ben Carson’s chief initiative (EnVision) is considered a failed policy. What was her role in developing this failed imitative?
Holderfield also touted her work in the Department of Homeland Security under the Trump administration. I so wanted Kacich to ask Holderfield how she feels about her role in the border-security policy. What was her role in his administration’s policy to place children in cages and to separate families?
I’d also like to know how she feels about the recent attack encouraged by Trump and her fellow Trump supporters in Washington, D.C. What does she know about why our Capitol and legislators were left so unsecured?
How does she hope to encourage bright young people to join the GOP when joining now seems to include loyalty to a lying, cheating, twice-impeached man who golfed as the pandemic raged?
Holderfield says she was a Trump political appointee in Washington, D.C., who was there to provide guidance to the career people!
Thankfully, Trump loyalists are now gone, and the job of repairing all that Trump guidance has begun.
JAN KRUSE
Urbana