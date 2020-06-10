Didn’t like letter critical of Pritzker
A recent Letter to the Editor (“Tired of being controlled by J.B.”) amounted to a rambling, unhinged and, at times, xenophobic and racist diatribe that neither made sense nor was grounded in facts or reality.
A great deal of the civil dysfunction gripping America in 2020 is attributable to the spreading of false news, propaganda, misinformation and baseless invective so prevalent in recent years. This letter was a classic example of just this sort of rubbish.
While it may be true that the letters section is meant to be a forum for everyone to share their opinion, there is plenty of room for screeds laced with lies, prejudice and inane fabrications in the dark corners of the internet.
The News-Gazette is a journalistic outlet that people trust to help them stay informed.
It should be more responsible as to what sort of content it chooses to give currency to.
DAVE STEVENS
Champaign