The title of Tom Napier’s Aug. 27 Letter to the Editor, “Biden is doing wonderful job,” has little to nothing to do with what is said in his letter.
Historically, The News-Gazette’s headlines have been pretty good and reflective of their content. And sometimes pretty clever. This was definitely an exception.
It seems very unlikely Mr. Napier would have chosen that title, suggesting that the N-G did, and if so, you did him a disservice. When a person’s position or point is misconstrued like that, it can discourage them and others from writing for fear of being misrepresented.
DAVE SCHWENK
Urbana