Didn’t like N-G cartoon
The recent Rivers editorial cartoon in the opinion section of the April 15-16 Weekend Extra was incredibly offensive and ignorant. The National Alliance on Mental Illness University of Illinois Campus Club and NAMI of Champaign County are extremely disappointed in The News-Gazette. This feature takes away from everything we are working towards.
This cartoon spreads misinformation that mentally ill people are dangerous and perpetuates the stigma we are fighting against.
People who have mental-health conditions do not look any different from anyone else. Additionally, every person knows someone who struggles with a mental-health condition. Mental illness affects one-fifth of the population.
Cartoons like this one discourage people from getting help for their mental-health conditions. Furthermore, this cartoon distracts from the true root of the mass-shooting and gun problem in this country, which is not mental illness, but gun and weapons regulations, or the lack thereof.
Mental illness does not cause mass shootings. Hatred and easy access to guns and assault weapons cause mass shootings.
In the future, please consider the effect of cartoons such as this one. Regardless of possible satirical intent, this cartoon will have a negative effect on your readers and the people of the Champaign-Urbana area.
If you would like true information about mental health and available resources, please contact info@namichampaign.org.
DIANE ZELL
COLLEEN CHRISTIAN
CAYLIEGH KISSINGER
and five others
Carmargo