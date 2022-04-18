Different kind of climate change
Climate change is everywhere. The climate is in crisis. Our world is suffering from climate change, but not what you are thinking.
What about the climate of sin? Does the world fascinate you, or is it crucified to you? Do you look at God as a means or an end?
We are going to have a great reset soon. However, you have no conception of the real reset when the Lord Jesus Christ comes. Suffer for Christ, even if you go to hell at the end of the road, because he is worthy.
David Hall
Tolono