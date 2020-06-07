Different world at forest preserve
Champaign County Forest Preserve District preserves breathe.
Its rhythms start with life within. Woods, lakes, rivers, prairies and meadows nurture both bold and shy, welcoming all who pass through.
Ice melts; moss grows on trees and banks; turtles emerged from mud soak up the sun; multitudinous swallows (tree, barn and northern rough-winged species) skim the water to restore fat preserves, then pass on.
Resident deer have fauns; bass (finishing) and grass carp (currently) take turns spawning. Canada geese (and ducks) guard nests and goslings/ducklings that emerge; warblers stop off on their migrations.
Insect species find their places and times: dragonflies and damselflies seek each other out while foraging along the banks. Last year’s pod seeds burst their way to earth, and this year’s blossoms and fruits emerge.
Rhythms also suit CCFPD’s visitors: different worlds greet morning visitors then lunchtime visitors ... then post-work visitors ... then evening visitors. Seasonal changes delight, and different groups (family, friends, lovers, solace-seekers, youth groups, babysitters, etc.) are variously surprised at the variety of their experiences.
CCFPD’s staff grooms each preserve, spread throughout the county, according to its special qualities and its public’s favorite usage. Fishing, hiking, biking, boating, picnicking and taking photos of nature’s bounty — or the rising senior — are typical, but also gratifying in open skies and lush foliage are croquet, playing catch and a nap.
Google Facebook possibilities online: CCFPD; Homer Lake Interpretive Center; Museum of the Grand Prairie ... and then visit.
Its rhythms will take your breath away ... and invite you back.
FRED NEWPORT
Champaign