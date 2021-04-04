Dimit is best choice for board
Though I have only lived in Urbana for six years, I have known, worked with, and deeply respected John Dimit much longer than that. As a resident of Urbana myself, I urge the voters in Subdistrict 7 to support this good man for re-election to the Urbana school board.
I first met Dimit when we were both members of our respective school boards, back when I lived in Savoy and served on the Champaign school board. I recognized his ability then as now.
Serving on a school board is hard work and, almost uniquely among public servants, carries with it no monetary compensation for one’s time and trouble. Many of the people who run for these offices do so because they have a personal grievance or because they have found a specific issue that excites their passions.
Without throwing shade on any person willing to take on this job, what is needed at this particular moment in the Urbana school district is experience, vision and competence across a host of issues. That is what Dimit brings to the table.
A newbie or a single-issue candidate can be counted on for bringing the heat, but competence over time is what brings the light. For the same reason most of us seek experience and demonstrated skill when choosing a doctor, lawyer or investment counselor, so too should the voters of Subdistrict 7 choose to re-elect John Dimit.
PHILLIP VAN NESS
Urbana