Dimit was great for Urbana schools
After reading about John Dimit’s retirement from the Urbana school board, I decided to write regarding his work and friendship for over 40 years.
What is a public servant? Someone who tirelessly works for the betterment of a community. Dimit defines the words “public servant.”
He exemplified the concept of public trust. He created the concept of “regional planning commissions.” After working in a diverse agency all day, he spent hours looking for ways to improve District 116.
The complex between Michigan and Iowa streets east of Race Street is a living testament of what prudent management can accomplish.
He could allocate $500 in putting together an educational campus while a district west of Urbana would spend thousands for the same result, and still there would be cost overruns west of Wright Street.
As a fiscal conservative, his door was always open to a pilot program, a new business model or a citizen just offering ideas. His leadership opened the door to new programs and services for the community as well as the eastern part of Illinois. He will be missed.
As an aside, I observed this gentleman every Saturday in the autumn going from the east side of Memorial Stadium to a concession stand on the west side of the stadium. Hours prior to kickoff. By himself. He enjoyed working with young people and he enjoyed being in his favorite environment, cheering on his beloved University of Illinois.
Now I hope he will relax and enjoy life in a new setting. I am grateful to Dimit for making this community a great place to live and work.
ERIC SCHWALM
Champaign