Sunrise Coal is pursuing a coal mine near my home. I am opposed to this mine for many reasons.
Coal is a dirty business — everything from coal dust to toxic slurry ponds at mining sites to coal ash to poisons entering our waterways.
But the phrase “dirty coal” takes on a new meaning at the political level. Hallador Energy (market value approximately $21 million, around 800 employees), the parent company of Sunrise Coal, received a $10 million loan through the CARES Act, which was designed to bolster small businesses hurt by COVID-19.
I’m sure the loan was legal, but I don’t feel like a corporation this size was who the CARES Act was supposed to help.
Small-business owners who’ve had to close their doors might wonder if the government cares about them.
I’m concerned because Sunrise Coal is trying to build their coal mine near Allerton, Homer, Fairmount and Sidell. Like other coal mines, it could end up polluting rivers, fouling air, damaging drinking-water wells, damaging drain tile in farm fields and harming our community’s way of life.
I wonder where water would come from if my well ran dry.
I’m also concerned that the former EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, who was forced out due to managerial and ethical lapses, now works as a lobbyist for Hallador Energy.
And Hallador’s former director of government relations is a senior adviser in the Department of Energy. It sounds dirty to me.
LINDA MAYS
Homer