Disabled vets deserve more
Our disabled veterans are grossly under-compensated. They’ve been asking various congresses and administrations for fair and adequate compensation since the end of World War I (1918). That was 103 years ago.
In 2022, a totally disabled veteran with no dependents is compensated at the ridiculous rate of $39,984.72 annually. The National Average Wage Index for 2020 was $55,628.60 a year, and the median income for 2020 was $67,521. The per capita GDP in 2020 was $63,416, among the highest in the world.
They are only compensated for projected lost wages, which does not include a “loss of quality of life” payment, which is now the norm.
They are being manipulated by our tax-evading elites, who use campaign donations to legislators in order to keep veterans’ compensation low so as to ensure a low tax rate.
We can levy a penny tax on every dollar traded on the stock market to pay for the compensation. The investor class must finally step up.
This is now a national-security problem.
Once our youth fully understand that if they enlist in the armed forces and get seriously injured or sickened in the line of duty, then they are looking at a lifetime of near poverty, the armed forces will collapse.
We have no right to expect our youth to make a sacrifice like this so that our elites can evade a fair level of taxation. Act now.
BERNARD ALLISON
Champaign