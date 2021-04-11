Disappointed by Tesla lawsuit
I have never enjoyed the process of buying a new car until I bought a Tesla. You go online, make a few decisions about what options you want, and you are done.
You can call or visit a dealership for help if you like. When repairs are needed, there are service centers where you can drop off your car and get a loaner (another Tesla). For minor repairs, there is a mobile service that will come to your home or place of work.
These services are run at cost, so prices are very reasonable.
I was dismayed to learn that the Illinois Automobile Dealers Association is suing two new electric-vehicle manufacturers, Rivian (based in Normal) and Lucid Motors, for taking online orders for sales directly to the public.
I also learned that Tesla is limited to no more than 13 dealerships in the state at one time. I believe Tesla has established a better way to sell and service cars and that we should be encouraging this business model rather than suppressing it.
It is fine if other auto manufacturers want to sell via traditional franchise dealerships, but I don’t see why this should be required. My experience with buying and owning a Tesla has convinced me that most people will prefer their business model.
SCOTT
WILLENBROOK
Champaign