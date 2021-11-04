Disappointment is increasing
My disappointment in humanity continues to increase.
I recently went to see Boz Scaggs at the Virginia Theatre.
I left during the third song because I did not feel the venue was safe. Approximately half of the guests were either wearing a mask incorrectly or not at all, and not because they were eating or drinking.
As per Centers for Disease Control and Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines, the Virginia Theatre requires that all guests over the age of 2 wear masks unless eating or drinking. (I am not sure why people require sustenance during a 90-minute show.)
This rule is posted on every door and was explained in an email sent last week. Why do so many people refuse to do something so simple as wear a mask?
They’re not being asked to cut off a finger. It’s a mask. They’ll still be able to breathe. It is a minor inconvenience. It’s easy and absolutely decreases the spread of COVID-19. I cannot understand why so many people refuse to comply with this simple measure.
As a heart surgeon, I have never in my 20-plus-year career ever had any qualm about wearing a mask all day in the operating room to decrease the risk of infection in the patients who trusted me to care for them.
Why can’t the public show me, and everyone else, the same courtesy? I primarily fault the people who refuse to wear masks, but I also blame the Virginia Theatre and Champaign Park District for failing to enforce their rule.
RONALD COSSMAN
Champaign