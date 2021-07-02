Discord changing the nation
Soon, I will be 84 years old; my life spans one-third the life of the United States.
After the first 84 years of its life, our country was split by the refusal of pro-slavery politicians to accept the election of Abraham Lincoln. As Lincoln later explained at Gettysburg, the resulting Civil War was waged to preserve the principle that a government of, by and for the people could work and last.
Now our country is split again by those who will not accept the result of an election. It is no longer clear if the example set by our Founders will continue to endure past my lifetime.
PETER LOEB
Urbana