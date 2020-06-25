Discord is all part of bigger plan
Until the past week, I was skeptical of the pieces I saw playing out over the last 10 years, even knowing that former President Obama was a protégé of William Ayers and Bernadine Dohrn — domestic terrorists of the 1960s and 70s — and that many old-line radicals were itching for a last-gasp effort to trash America.
Research “The Prairie Fire Document,” written in 1974 by the Weathermen Underground. Also, look up “In Their Own Words: The Democratic Party’s Push For A Communist America,” by Terry Turchie and Donagh Bracken.
The Weathermen’s document called for a “Strategy of Resistance.”
Sound familiar? It proposes six major areas of attack:
1. Destroy capitalism;
2. The weapon of choice — foster the ideas of systemic racism and police racism;
3. Identify the victim classes;
4. Organize the victim classes;
5. Engage in international solidarity with the global movement;
6. Attack and dethrone God.
This is the plan that George Soros has been funding and that the old line authoritarian radicals from the late 60s have been following for years.
It looks similar to what has been happening since the Obama administration started its war against the police in 2009?
What are you going to do with this information?
DAVID MARRONE
Urbana