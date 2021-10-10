Discretion trumped valor
On a recent morning at breakfast, a man across the aisle wore a hat with the message “We the People are pissed off.”
I started over to his table with the intent to explain to him that there is no need to express that sentiment any longer now that former President Donald Trump is out. But when I reached the table, I chickened out.
He was a big guy with a mean look on his face, and I was afraid he would get up and punch me in the nose. Courage of my conviction? None. Doggone it.
RICHARD
WENTWORTH
Champaign