Disney’s LGBTQ goal worthy
Perry Albin’s April 9 letter asserts that Disney’s stated goal of portraying more LGBTQIA characters in their movies is “unspeakable evil” and works to advance a social agenda that is “destructive of lives emotionally, physically, morally and spiritually.”
In reality, the normalization of LGBTQIA characters can only help LGBTQIA children. Albin seems to think that no one would end up being LGBTQIA if they didn’t see it modeled when they were young.
I invite him to consider this: I’m sure he feels he was born straight. What if everyone he encountered in life pressured him to be in a same-sex relationship? If everyone at home and church told him he had to be in a relationship with another man or else he was damaged, even though everything within him rebelled against the idea because he was born straight?
That is how it can feel for LGBTQIA people. I know I was born this way. I do not need to be “fixed.” I do not need to be judged. I don’t need any special treatment or Albin’s approval. Many gay people want what every other human being wants: belonging, acceptance and empathy. Doesn’t that sound more like what Jesus would do?
I applaud Disney for going in direct opposition to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ efforts to further marginalize and ostracize gay people. What DeSantis is doing is what is “destructive of lives physically, morally and spiritually.”
TEDRA ASHLEY-
WANNAMUEHLER
Champaign