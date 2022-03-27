Distracted driving risks tragedy
Sadly, two families are being torn apart because of the death of firefighter and tow-truck driver Ross Booker — the young man who was killed and the young man who hit him.
Please pray for the 16-year-old who killed him, as he and his family have to live with this unimaginable grief for the rest of their lives. I know someone who caused the death of another person even though it wasn’t their fault, and I saw the long-range effect it had on this person.
Unlike the old days where we just had a radio in our cars that were built heavy like tanks and did not feel like you were in a plane taking off when your foot pressed the gas pedal, the people of today have way too many distractions to keep them from watching the road clearly.
I am 73, and my father was a mechanic with a garage and a wrecker who brought wrecked vehicles to our home where his garage was located. I learned early on to be a careful driver, as I would see the blood and sometimes teeth left behind often on those vehicles and hear the story about the accident.
I think there needs to be many forms of objects placed around accident sites that are very eye-catching immediately, day or night, like a police car. How many more lives will be taken before we do more to prevent them?
CONNIE SHEPHERD
Paxton