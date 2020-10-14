Distractions are neo-libs’ tool
Benjamin Studebaker has accurately defined the ideological elements of neoliberalism, the “four centrisms”: (1) marketization/privatization instead of social/public goods; (2) globalization — global integration, outsourcing, by force if necessary (neoconservatism); (3) responsibilization — blaming individuals for social problems; (4) culture war, “a tendency to use group antagonism (identitarianism) to distract from problems created by globalized markets.”
Neoliberal ideology promotes material interests of the capitalist, managerial and professional classes — the 10 percent who possess three-fourths of financial wealth.
Policies promoted by either major party no longer represent the material interests of those who sell their labor in order to survive from paycheck to paycheck.
Concurrently, Michael Lind has described our class structure as a “double horseshoe.”
The “Overclass” of the horseshoe includes the managerial elite, professional bourgeoisie and small business bourgeoisie.
Together, the Overclass controls production, finance, government, education,
media, etc.
It relentlessly promotes the “four centrisms” with varying degrees of ideological emphasis.
Responsibilization and culture war include the fetishized, mystifying identitarianism that characterizes the academic, nonprofit, NGO and corporate worlds, embodied in ongoing moral panics, including #Metoo and Black Lives Matter, which are reactionary, repressive and elitist in their neoliberal political effect, and thus substantially supported by Overclass actors.
The “Working Class” is comprised of the Hub City and Heartland working classes, and the Underclass.
These are accorded no class-interested ideology or agency in mainstream political discourse.
Instead, groups are objectified, racialized and instrumentalized as victims, threats, patriots, deplorables, etc.
Currently, they are cast as pawns in intra-elite drama over Donald Trump.
DAVID GREEN
Champaign