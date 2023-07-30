Distribute power more evenly
What if Americans were able to see that political practices paraded before them in media do not actually qualify as true democracy? Meaning most all ballyhoo that currently supports the two-party system is actually contrived and divisive on a grand scale.
A view revealing a situation where power in the hands of one class prevents actual power-sharing and broader representation would be entirely more constructive, effective and efficient. It would reveal that practices supporting the rage of dysfunction also perpetuate wealth consolidation.
The ruling cliques achieve their end of financial dominance while alienating participation by the democratic crowd.
What if the politics of endless argument the public is treated to in the media were to be replaced by a democracy based on cooperation and rational achievements? Would that not serve the entire nation rather than just a small governing class?
Further, what does the current arrangement represent besides a stagnant leadership made to appear lively while denying civil rights to the many? I would contend that more evenly distributed power relations would remove the obstacles to resolving the crises developed by the former.
Improved relations would abandon old ones that are contrived on falsehoods, like false vocabulary, false definitions and false blame. It would mean choosing to be more honest with each other in matters of public concern. This would result in a drastic reduction of wasted time, energy and resources.
Honest governance would allow greater cultural diversity by shining a spotlight on many areas of life.
DOUG OLIVE
Champaign