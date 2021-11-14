District certainly not compact
The first paragraph on Legislative Redistricting in the Illinois Constitution begins “Representative Districts shall be compact ...”
The word “compact” may be a bit squishy. But by using mathematics, we can see how outrageously the proposed new horseshoe-shaped 15th Congressional District violates the condition of compactness.
A bit of math here. Among all geometric figures of a given area, a circle is the one having the curve of shortest length surrounding it. For any size circle, the “isoperimetric ratio” I, which equals length squared divided by area, is 4π = 12.56, and this ratio is greater than 4π for any other figure. For a square, it is easy to see that I = 16, and a bit of geometry shows a regular hexagon has an I of 8 * √3 = 13.86.
Now here is where things get weird. By my measurements, the proposed 15th District has an area of about 16,500 square miles and a perimeter of about 1,100 miles. For this figure, I is greater than 73, which is nearly six times as large as the isoperimetric ratio of a circle. A simple figure with a large isoperimetric ratio is a rectangle of sides 16 x 1, which has ratio 72.25.
No one would consider this figure to be compact.
Whatever other considerations apply to the new congressional map, it completely flunks the requirement of compactness.
HAROLD DIAMOND
Urbana